Two Vehicles Hit By Trains At Level Crossings
The National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) has raised alarm over the increasing number of accidents at level crossings.
Recent incidents include two collisions between trains and vehicles, one on March 20 and another on March 21. The NRZ said:
The National Railways of Zimbabwe is alarmed by the rise in level crossing accidents. Two level crossing accidents were recorded on 20 and 21 March.Feedback
In the first accident, a couple was injured when their car was hit by a locomotive on the Chiredzi-Triangle road.
On March 21, a vehicle failed to stop at the level crossing at Amtec in Gweru and was struck by an approaching train. Fortunately, there were no injuries.
The NRZ has called on road users to exercise caution at level crossings by stopping, looking out for approaching trains, and paying attention to warning signals.
In February this year, a kombi was involved in a collision with a train at the Mahatshula level crossing in Bulawayo.
Despite the train sounding its horn, the driver failed to stop and sped past two vehicles that had already stopped to give way.
As a result of the collision, three schoolchildren were injured and transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Tags
0 Comments
Leave a CommentGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Buy Phones on Credit.More Deals