Two Vehicles Hit By Trains At Level Crossings

In the first accident, a couple was injured when their car was hit by a locomotive on the Chiredzi-Triangle road.

On March 21, a vehicle failed to stop at the level crossing at Amtec in Gweru and was struck by an approaching train. Fortunately, there were no injuries.

The NRZ has called on road users to exercise caution at level crossings by stopping, looking out for approaching trains, and paying attention to warning signals.

In February this year, a kombi was involved in a collision with a train at the Mahatshula level crossing in Bulawayo.

Despite the train sounding its horn, the driver failed to stop and sped past two vehicles that had already stopped to give way.

As a result of the collision, three schoolchildren were injured and transported to a local hospital for treatment.

