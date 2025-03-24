Chamisa Distances Himself From Geza's Call For March 31 Protests

In a statement made via YouTube from an undisclosed location last Tuesday, Geza suggested these opposition figures were backing the protest.

However, Chamisa clarified that while he is open to constructive dialogue with any party, he has not been involved in any discussions related to the protests or recent events. He wrote on social media:

I want to clarify that my door is always open to speak with anyone who reaches out to me for constructive conversations and nation building, but I have not been involved in recent dialogues with anyone. I do not want to be made the focal point of things that have nothing to do with me.

Geza, a former intelligence operative, claimed that some prominent opposition politicians support Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s potential bid to succeed Mnangagwa. He said:

We have spoken with all political players. The likes of Chamisa, Sikhala, Biti, Komichi and Mwonzora. We did not leave anyone behind. We have agreed on the way forward. And among all these people, no one does not like Chiwenga.

Political commentators are now questioning who is telling the truth – Geza or Chamisa. Was Geza name-dropping opposition figures to gain public support for his plans, or is it simply “plausible deniability” on Chamisa’s part?

