Govt. Takes Delivery Of 14 Shipping Containers Of Essential Medical Supplies, Says Mombeshora

Speaking in Parliament last week, Mombeshora said the 14 containers are part of efforts to address delays in purchasing medicines, which were caused by late funding from the Treasury. He said:

We ordered these medicines last December, but sourcing large quantities often takes time due to manufacturing and supply chain challenges.

Mombeshora acknowledged that last year’s 49% stock level was insufficient and said efforts are underway to increase the availability of medicines to 60% this year. He said:

We are not proud of the 49 per cent stock level recorded last year, but we are working tirelessly to improve this figure. Our goal is to reach 60 per cent and ensure no patient is turned away due to a lack of medicines. We have also intensified engagements with the Ministry of Finance to ensure the timely release of funds for medicine procurement. We are making every effort to prioritise the health of our people. This includes not only procuring medicines but also addressing the underlying challenges in the healthcare system.

Nurses at Sally Mugabe Central Hospital staged a strike last week to protest deteriorating working conditions.

Their grievances included the lack of basic amenities such as electricity and running water, low salaries, and shortages of medical supplies.

The protest caused a disruption in operations at one of Zimbabwe’s largest referral hospitals.

