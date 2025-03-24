Gutu Man Accused Of Rape And Murder Of His Sister And Niece
A 35-year-old man has been arrested by the police in connection with cases of rape and murder that occurred in Makurumidze Village, Gutu, Masvingo, on March 1, 2025.
According to Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi, law enforcement acted on received information and conducted a raid at Tongai Chirume homestead at Drawmore Farm in Masvingo on March 18, 2025, resulting in his arrest. Added Nyathi:
Investigations by the police established that the suspect allegedly visited his sister, Mercy Chirume (33), at their late parents’ residence in Makurumidze Village, Gutu, Masvingo.Feedback
He allegedly deceived her into believing that a prophet had instructed him to sleep with her to cleanse the family of evil spirits. The suspect then raped the victim twice.
After the offense, the victim threatened to expose the suspect’s actions by reporting him to the police. The suspect then stabbed the victim to death with a knife and went on to strangle the victim’s 4-year-old daughter, Isabel Fadzai Machote, to death after attempting to rape the infant.
He subsequently dumped the infant’s body in an open well.
Chirume is also accused of stealing a cellphone from the scene, which has not yet been recovered. However, police have recovered the kitchen knife believed to have been used in the murder of one of the victims.
