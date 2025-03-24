Gutu Man Accused Of Rape And Murder Of His Sister And Niece

He allegedly deceived her into believing that a prophet had instructed him to sleep with her to cleanse the family of evil spirits. The suspect then raped the victim twice.

After the offense, the victim threatened to expose the suspect’s actions by reporting him to the police. The suspect then stabbed the victim to death with a knife and went on to strangle the victim’s 4-year-old daughter, Isabel Fadzai Machote, to death after attempting to rape the infant.

He subsequently dumped the infant’s body in an open well.

Chirume is also accused of stealing a cellphone from the scene, which has not yet been recovered. However, police have recovered the kitchen knife believed to have been used in the murder of one of the victims.

