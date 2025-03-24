Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah Sworn In As Namibia's First Female President

Sirleaf, Banda, and Hassan, who were present at Nandi-Ndaitwah’s inauguration, have all served as heads of state.

Nandi-Ndaitwah took the oath to defend and support the constitution in front of leaders from Zimbabwe, South Africa, Zambia, Congo, Botswana, Angola, and Kenya.

She succeeds Nangolo Mbumba, who had served as acting president since February 2024 following the death of President Hage Geingob. Nandi-Ndaitwah had been promoted to vice president after Geingob’s passing.

Nandi-Ndaitwah is the fifth president of Namibia since the country gained independence from Apartheid South Africa in 1990, following a long struggle and a more than 20-year guerilla war against South African forces. She said:

The task facing me as the fifth president of the Republic of Namibia is to preserve the gains of our independence on all fronts and to ensure that the unfinished agenda of economic and social advancement of our people is carried forward with vigour and determination to bring about shared, balanced prosperity for all.

Nandi-Ndaitwah has been a lawmaker since 1990 and served as the country’s foreign minister before being appointed vice president.

Her husband, a retired general, previously commanded Namibia’s armed forces and holds the title of “first gentleman.”

Nandi-Ndaitwah’s inauguration took place a day after Namibia’s Parliament elected its first female speaker.

Tags

Leave a Comment