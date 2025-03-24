Police Launch Manhunt For Prison Inmate Who Escaped Custody Following Shootout

6 minutes ago Mon, 24 Mar 2025 08:01:51 GMT

Police have launched a manhunt for a prison inmate who escaped custody at the Harare Magistrate Court on Friday following a confrontation with prison guards.

Reports indicate that the incident occurred when Luke Zinyengere (29) and others were being escorted into a Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) van after a court session.

According to Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi, Zinyengere allegedly threatened a motorist with a pistol before seizing a Mazda Demio vehicle, which he used to flee the scene. Said Nyathi:

