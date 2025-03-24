Prison Guard Arrested For Slipping Gun To Inmate Before Shootout And Carjacking
Donald Madzinga, a Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS) officer has been arrested for allegedly providing a gun to an inmate, Luke Zinyengere, who used it to escape from custody on March 21.
Zinyengere, 29, later engaged in a shootout with prison officers at the Harare Magistrates Court before hijacking a Mazda Demio to flee the scene.
Madzinga is set to appear in court on Monday, facing charges of assisting an inmate to escape from lawful custody.
Zinyengere had been awaiting sentencing for his involvement in an armed robbery at Quest Financial Services in Harare on February 25, 2024, where over US$700,000 was stolen.
He was among several suspects arrested in connection with the robbery, including two security guards who were sentenced to 48 months in prison for picking up cash dropped by the robbers and failing to report it as evidence.
More: ZimLive