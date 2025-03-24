Prison Guard Arrested For Slipping Gun To Inmate Before Shootout And Carjacking

6 minutes ago Mon, 24 Mar 2025 09:45:26 GMT

Donald Madzinga, a Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS) officer has been arrested for allegedly providing a gun to an inmate, Luke Zinyengere, who used it to escape from custody on March 21.

Zinyengere, 29, later engaged in a shootout with prison officers at the Harare Magistrates Court before hijacking a Mazda Demio to flee the scene.

Madzinga is set to appear in court on Monday, facing charges of assisting an inmate to escape from lawful custody.

