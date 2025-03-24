"Prison Guard Received US$700 To Help Armed Robbers Escape"

21 minutes ago Mon, 24 Mar 2025 13:43:09 GMT

A 39-year-old Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS) officer, Donald Madzinga, appeared before the Harare Regional Magistrates’ Court on Monday, for allegedly aiding the escape of dangerous armed robbers.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Madzinga is accused of accepting a US$700 bribe to help inmates escape from custody.

Madzinga allegedly used his phone to coordinate the plan and provided a revolver to facilitate the inmates’ escape. Said the NPA:

Feedback