"Prison Guard Received US$700 To Help Armed Robbers Escape"
A 39-year-old Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS) officer, Donald Madzinga, appeared before the Harare Regional Magistrates’ Court on Monday, for allegedly aiding the escape of dangerous armed robbers.
According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Madzinga is accused of accepting a US$700 bribe to help inmates escape from custody.
Madzinga allegedly used his phone to coordinate the plan and provided a revolver to facilitate the inmates’ escape. Said the NPA:
The inmates escaped from Harare Magistrates’ Court, with one hijacking a vehicle at gunpoint. Witnesses reportedly saw Madzinga handing over the firearm, and he was arrested wearing the jacket of one of the escapees.
Bail has been denied due to the seriousness of the crime, the risk of him fleeing, the potential to interfere with witnesses (some of whom are inmates), and the danger of further offences.
The Magistrates’ Court also raised national security concerns, noting that Madzinga’s wife resides in the UK, which makes him a potential flight risk. Moreover, one escapee and the firearm used in the escape remain at large.