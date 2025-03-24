Tyre Vendors Ordered To Remove Stockpiles Before 31 March | Report

This follows reports that bars in Chitungwiza have also been asked to close earlier than usual for similar precautionary measures. Said a vendor:

We have been told to move most of our tyres from stalls and keep them away from them by the police.

wa.me/channel/0029Vb4GVea90x2nCSDImS1b They are now doing rounds raiding anyone who has not taken the tyres off their stalls as March 31 approaches. The fear, as told by one of the officers, is that protestors will take and burn them.

Tyres are commonly used to block roads during protests, as seen in previous demonstrations such as those on August 1, 2018, and January 2019.

In Zengeza 2, Chitungwiza, some bar employees reported being instructed to close between 8 pm and 9 pm, with one operator referring to it as an “illegal curfew.”

The looming protests have been called for by some war veterans led by Blessed “Bombshell” Geza. They are demanding President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s resignation.

