University Of Zimbabwe Instructs Lecturers To Ignore AUT's Call For A Strike

A “Show Cause Order” is a legal document that requires a party to explain or justify why a particular action should not be taken or why a specific order should not be enforced.

On Friday, Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Edgar Moyo issued a Show Cause Order after University of Zimbabwe (UZ) authorities failed to meet lecturers’ salary demands.

AUT Secretary-General Borncase Mwakorera described the move as a “temporary setback” and said the association’s members would meet soon to discuss the next steps.

Lecturers at the University of Zimbabwe, represented by AUT, are calling for their salaries to be reinstated to pre-October 2018 levels.

They argue that in October 2018, their salaries were significantly reduced from US$2,250 per month for a junior lecturer to under US$300, plus a small local currency component worth less than US$200 when converted.

This reduction, an 87% cut, has left many lecturers struggling to meet basic needs such as housing, food, transportation, and even their children’s education.

AUT claims to have sent over 27 letters to the university since 2018 requesting salary adjustments but has received only one response.

The lecturers also allege that the university has not fulfilled certain contractual obligations, including paying for funeral policies and health insurance.

More: NewsDay

Tags

Leave a Comment