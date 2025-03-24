Woman (25) Fatally Stabs Husband (40) After Finding Him With Ex-wife (44)

It is alleged that on July 9, 2024, Masuku and Mativenga met at Negari Business Centre in Mwenezi and spent the day together.

They subsequently arranged to stay at the home of a local villager, Obey Matutu, who provided them with a room.

On the morning of July 10, at around 5 AM, both Masuku and Mativenga reportedly woke up to find Moyo standing outside the hut where they were sleeping. Moyo is alleged to have struck Mativenga with a log and attempted to bite her.

In the ensuing altercation, Masuku reportedly intervened and tried to restrain Moyo. Allegations are that Moyo then turned her attention to Masuku, struck him with a log and stabbed him with a kitchen knife, leading to his death.

After the incident, Moyo allegedly attempted to revive Masuku by placing his head on her knees and calling his name. Moyo told the court that the stabbing occurred accidentally.

The incident was reported to law enforcement, and Masuku’s body was taken to Mwenezi District Hospital.

The court was told that Moyo has one child with Masuku, while she insisted that she had three children in total.

Moyo is represented by lawyer Collen Maboke, and the case was postponed to March 27, 2025.



