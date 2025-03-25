Armed Robbery Suspect Who Escaped From Court Re-Arrested

Zinyengere’s re-arrest followed the arraignment of prison officer Donald Madzinga, 39, who is accused of facilitating the escape of two prisoners.

The second inmate, Richard Marondera, did not get far and was re-arrested within the court precinct.

Zinyengere and Marondera are on trial for two armed robbery cases, including a raid at Quest Financial Services in Harare in February 2024, during which they reportedly stole US$720,000.

The court heard that Madzinga was allegedly given a revolver by a relative of Zinyengere to aid in his escape. Said prosecutor Lancelot Mutsokoti:

Contrary to his duties, Madzinga conspired with the said inmates and agreed that they bring in a revolver to facilitate their escape and charged them US$700.

It is alleged that Tinotenda Zinyengere provided the revolver to Donald Madzinga who then gave it to Luke Zinyengere and Richard Marondera, who reportedly kept it in their cell.

Madzinga is said to have used his phone to facilitate communication between Zinyengere and the two inmates, coordinating the details of their escape plan. Said Mutsokoti:

On March 21, 2025, when both inmates were to appear in court 12 at the Harare Magistrates Court, as per their plan, they took with them the firearm after concealing it in their pants.

At the close of court proceedings, the inmates, in accordance with their plan, escaped from lawful custody while being escorted to a prison truck that was to transport them back to Harare Remand Prison.

Zinyengere reportedly used the firearm to disperse prison officers during an exchange of gunfire, before fleeing the scene by hijacking a vehicle.

Madzinga is scheduled to return to court on Tuesday for a bail hearing before Magistrate Marewanazvo Gofa.

More: ZimLive

Tags

Leave a Comment