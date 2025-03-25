Cimas Calls For Kidney Health Screenings Amid Rising Cases Of Kidney Failure

Ndlovu stressed that early detection and timely treatment can significantly slow the progression of kidney disease and improve long-term health outcomes. Added Ndlovu:

Kidney disease is a significant health concern in Zimbabwe due to limited access to early diagnosis and treatment, which can help manage the disease in its initial stages. Click here: Pindula WhatsApp Channel

Ndlovu urged those at risk of kidney disease to adopt a healthy lifestyle, as this is crucial in reducing the likelihood of developing kidney problems. He said:

Adopting a healthy lifestyle is crucial in reducing the risk of kidney disease. Regular exercise helps to maintain a healthy weight and lowers blood pressure, contributing to better kidney health. It is essential to monitor blood pressure regularly and manage it through a balanced diet, physical activity and medication when necessary. Maintaining a kidney-friendly diet is also vital, a diet low in salt and processed foods but rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains supports kidney function and overall wellbeing.

Ndlovu said the Cimas Health Group Dialysis Centre offers services for both chronic and acute kidney failure patients, as well as kidney transplant work-up services.

He added that they provide mobile haemodialysis for patients in intensive care units and offer renal treatment for patients over the age of 60.

The centre is equipped with state-of-the-art Baxter AK98 dialysis machines and automatic LikaMed Dialysis chairs, ensuring high-quality care for patients.

More: NewsDay

