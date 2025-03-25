Dzivarasekwa Accident Kombi Driver Faces Culpable Homicide Charges

8 minutes ago Tue, 25 Mar 2025 08:12:05 GMT

A kombi driver, who was allegedly involved in the Dzivaresekwa accident that killed eight people, has been remanded in custody by Mbare magistrate Batsirai Madzingira after the State opposed bail.

The driver, Gaylord Hunda (27), is facing charges of culpable homicide and is being represented by Stanley Matandadzi.

Hunda is expected to return to court on Tuesday for a ruling on his bail application.

Feedback