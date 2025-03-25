Dzivarasekwa Accident Kombi Driver Faces Culpable Homicide Charges
A kombi driver, who was allegedly involved in the Dzivaresekwa accident that killed eight people, has been remanded in custody by Mbare magistrate Batsirai Madzingira after the State opposed bail.
The driver, Gaylord Hunda (27), is facing charges of culpable homicide and is being represented by Stanley Matandadzi.
Hunda is expected to return to court on Tuesday for a ruling on his bail application.
The State alleges that on March 19, 2024, along the Harare-Bulawayo Highway, Hunda was driving a Toyota Hiace omnibus en route to the city centre.
Hunda allegedly failed to yield to oncoming traffic from the right at an intersection on the highway.
In an attempt to avoid an accident, Hunda swerved to the left side of the road, where he collided with a truck that was parked on the roadside.
He also allegedly struck a person who was standing near the road.
The kombi Hunda was driving was subsequently hit by another truck coming from the right side, resulting in the deaths of eight people.
