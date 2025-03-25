Fugitive Armed Robber Luke Zinyengere Captured, Family Members Arrested

9 minutes ago Tue, 25 Mar 2025 21:51:27 GMT

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed the arrest of 29-year-old Luke Zinyengere, a suspect implicated in armed robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm, and an alleged escape from lawful custody.

In a statement, ZRP spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi revealed that Zinyengere’s relatives were also taken into custody.

Tatenda Zinyengere (19), Kelvin Chinganga (31), Siphelile Zinyengere, and Obey Rwaendepi (28) face charges of aiding Luke escape from court premises and subsequently harbouring him following the escape. Added Nyathi:

Feedback