Fugitive Armed Robber Luke Zinyengere Captured, Family Members Arrested
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed the arrest of 29-year-old Luke Zinyengere, a suspect implicated in armed robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm, and an alleged escape from lawful custody.
In a statement, ZRP spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi revealed that Zinyengere’s relatives were also taken into custody.
Tatenda Zinyengere (19), Kelvin Chinganga (31), Siphelile Zinyengere, and Obey Rwaendepi (28) face charges of aiding Luke escape from court premises and subsequently harbouring him following the escape. Added Nyathi:
Preliminary investigations by the Police revealed that Luke Zinyengere’s young brother, Tatenda Zinyengere, allegedly provided the revolver pistol, which was used to escape from custody and rob Tinashe Chiyamuro of his Mazda Demio vehicle.
After the robbery, Luke Zinyengere allegedly abandoned the vehicle along Kaguvi Street in Harare and then joined the other suspects, who attempted to facilitate his escape to a neighbouring country.
Nyathi warned the public against harbouring criminals, thereby defeating or obstructing the course of justice in the country.