Health Minister Blocks Construction Of Cemetery Near Water Treatment Facility

5 minutes ago Tue, 25 Mar 2025 12:22:55 GMT

Health and Child Care Minister Douglas Mombeshora has stopped the construction of the Watervlei Burial Memorial Park, which was recently approved by the Harare City Council. The park is located along Seke Road, adjacent to the Prince Edward Water Treatment Plant.

Mombeshora halted the project over concerns that decomposing human remains and chemicals could contaminate water due to the site’s proximity to the water treatment facility.

In a letter addressed to Local Government and Public Works Minister Daniel Garwe, Mombeshora said no consultations had been conducted with the Ministry of Health and Child Care regarding the project. He said:

