Here Is How To Watch Nigeria Versus Zimbabwe FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifier

Zimbabwe sits at the bottom of Group C with just three points, seven behind leaders South Africa, with five matches remaining.

The Warriors have yet to secure a win under three different coaches: Baltemar Brito, Jairos Tapera, and Michael Nees.

Nees’ only result so far is a come-from-behind 2-2 draw against Benin in South Africa last Thursday. Speaking ahead of the match, Nees said:

We are certainly looking forward to the game against Nigeria in this nice stadium. We are coming from a tough game against Benin. It was a really good contest. Now, halfway through the campaign, we face Nigeria – individually and by reputation, they’re absolutely top class. They messed up their campaign at the beginning, and now there’s a third coach (Finidi George) involved. They just won in Rwanda. They’ll come with confidence, power, and the desire to turn their campaign around – but so will we. It’s going to be an exciting game. We must perform to our maximum, no doubt. We expect a tough opponent who will give everything. We must accept that challenge. But we also have to give everything – and we will. The players must embrace the conditions – the climate, the tempo, everything – and enjoy it.

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has confirmed that the highly anticipated World Cup qualifier will be broadcast live on ZBCtv, allowing fans across the country to follow the action as it unfolds.

MultiChoice’s DStv has also announced that the match will be available on SuperSport Africa 1 (Channel 227).

The FIFA Plus App will also stream the game live, ensuring that viewers across the African continent will have access to the game.

