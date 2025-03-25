Kirsty Coventry To Step Down As Zimbabwe's Sports Minister After Election As IOC President

Addressing the media upon her arrival from Greece on Sunday, Coventry, a two-time Olympic gold medallist, said that there is time for a smooth handover with her successor, as she will formally take office at the IOC on June 23. She said:

I’m very honoured to have been part of this government for the last few years. I will be sad not to sit next to you anymore, Monica [Women’s Affairs minister Mutsvangwa].

But I’m grateful for the advice that all my colleagues have given me over the last few years.

I’m very grateful. I can’t see Dr [Thokozile] Chitepo, but when I first came in, Doc, you were an incredible source of inspiration and support, so thank you for that. I’m proud of the work that we’ve all done.

Don’t worry, I’m not going to just run away tomorrow. We have a handover transition period, and I will formally take office on June 23rd. So, we have some time. To the ministry, I see a lot of my team from the ministry here.

Thank you to the directors, deputy directors, CDs (chief directors), and acting CDs. I appreciated getting to know all of you and working together over the last few years.