Kirsty Coventry To Step Down As Zimbabwe's Sports Minister After Election As IOC President
Zimbabwe’s Minister of Sport, Recreation, Arts, and Culture, Kirsty Coventry, has confirmed that she will relinquish her ministerial post following her recent election as the 10th President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).
The 41-year-old was elected in a secret vote among seven candidates during the 144th IOC Session in Costa Navarino, Greece, on March 20. She will serve an eight-year term.
Coventry made history by becoming the IOC’s first female and first African president in its 130-year history.
Addressing the media upon her arrival from Greece on Sunday, Coventry, a two-time Olympic gold medallist, said that there is time for a smooth handover with her successor, as she will formally take office at the IOC on June 23. She said:
I’m very honoured to have been part of this government for the last few years. I will be sad not to sit next to you anymore, Monica [Women’s Affairs minister Mutsvangwa].
But I’m grateful for the advice that all my colleagues have given me over the last few years.
I’m very grateful. I can’t see Dr [Thokozile] Chitepo, but when I first came in, Doc, you were an incredible source of inspiration and support, so thank you for that. I’m proud of the work that we’ve all done.
Don’t worry, I’m not going to just run away tomorrow. We have a handover transition period, and I will formally take office on June 23rd. So, we have some time. To the ministry, I see a lot of my team from the ministry here.
Thank you to the directors, deputy directors, CDs (chief directors), and acting CDs. I appreciated getting to know all of you and working together over the last few years.
Coventry will officially take office on Olympic Day, June 23, after the handover from President Bach. Bach will remain in his role until then, but will resign as an IOC Member following the transfer of power and will take on the title of Honorary President.
Coventry’s first major event will be overseeing the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, with less than 11 months until the Opening Ceremony.