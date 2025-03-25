Mnangagwa Removes Kirsty Coventry From Cabinet

Upon her return from Greece on Sunday, Coventry indicated that she wouldn’t immediately step down from her ministerial role, saying she would complete a proper handover with her successor in the coming weeks before formally assuming her IOC duties on June 23.

However, on Tuesday, Martin Rushwaya, the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, announced in a statement that Coventry had been relieved of her Cabinet position. Said Rushwaya:

Acting in terms of section 108 (1) (a) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, His Excellency President Dr E.D Mnangagwa has relieved Honourable Kirsty Coventry from her position as Minister of Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture following her well-deserved election as the President of the International Olympic Committee.

Coventry will officially take office on Olympic Day, June 23, after the handover from President Bach. Bach will remain in his role until then, but will resign as an IOC Member following the transfer of power and will take on the title of Honorary President.

Coventry’s first major event will be overseeing the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, with less than 11 months until the Opening Ceremony.

Tags

Leave a Comment