Mutare Girl (16) Steals US$US$25,000 From Brother-in-law, Spends It With Boyfriend (15)

She and her boyfriend used the stolen cash to buy a Honda Fit, three iPhones, and various clothing items.

The boyfriend is said to have given some of the money to his mother, Munyaradzi Madzure (39), for safekeeping.

The theft was uncovered after the girl began displaying US$100 notes on her WhatsApp status. This raised suspicions, leading her brother-in-law, Kelvin Motsi, to report the missing money to the police. Said Commissioner Nyathi:

On March 14, at around 10 am, the complainant reported a case of theft, whereby the unknown accused person stole his money amounting to US$25,000 from his suit jacket.

Police attended the scene and interviewed the complainant`s wife, who stated that she suspected the juvenile (the female suspect), who is her younger sister after seeing her on her WhatsApp status counting hard cash in US$100 notes. She asked her to explain, but to no avail. The police interviewed the female suspect, who revealed that she stole the money, together with her boyfriend, on different occasions. The police proceeded to the boy’s residence and met the accused person, who was driving a Toyota Axio, Registration Number AFY 4786. The police asked the accused person to produce a driver’s licence, and he failed. He was arrested.

The boy’s mother was arrested after admitting to the police that she had allowed her son to drive the car despite him not having a driver’s licence. Said Nyathi:

Accused person number three, who is the boy’s mother, told the police that she allowed her son to drive the car, and was also arrested for permitting an unlicenced person to drive. The teenage lovebirds were interviewed and revealed that they stole cash amounting to US$25,000 on different occasions from the complainant`s bedroom, and bought a maroon Honda Fit (Registration Number AFS 4391) for US$ 5,800 and three iPhones for US$3,000. They also indicated that they bought various clothing worth US$2,000. The boyfriend indicated that he gave his mother (accused three) US$5,000 for safekeeping, which she refused to hand over to the police. The vehicle and three iPhones were recovered and are kept as exhibits. The total value stolen is US$25,000, and the total value recovered is US$9,000.

