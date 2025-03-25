National Prosecuting Authority Declines To Prosecute DJ Ollah 7

The comments in question were made by his guest during a live broadcast, which led the NPA to determine that Madondo was not responsible for the alleged harm. Said the NPA:

While the complainant expressed a wish not to pursue the matter further, the Prosecutor General has the final authority in deciding whether charges are withdrawn, in accordance with NPAZ Prosecutorial Guidelines.

During a podcast interview with DJ Ollah 7, Holy Ten made explosive allegations against Hood, born Ian Mutandwa, and Uebert Angel, Zimbabwe’s Ambassador-at-Large to Europe and the Americas.

He claimed that Hood took a gun and condoms to church and that Angel repeatedly asked him to find young women for his personal pleasure.

Holy Ten also recalled an incident during a visit to Angel’s church, where he alleges that Hood showed him a gun and then revealed a stash of condoms from his bag. He said:

I swear I will never go back to that church again. You can even ask my crew. Those people are not who they claim to be. I was first inspired to pray by Uebert Angel. I used to watch his sermons. But for him to turn into someone who asks me to find ‘slay queens’ was the worst thing ever.

Earlier reports suggested that Hood withdrew the charges after both Holy Ten and DJ Ollah 7 issued apologies.

However, the truth is that the State declined to prosecute DJ Ollah 7 because no crime was committed on his part.

