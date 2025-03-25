Nigerian Politician Buys All 30,000 Tickets For World Cup Qualifier Against Zimbabwe

In line with his determination and promise to mobilise support for the victory of the Super Eagles of Nigeria against the Warriors of Zimbabwe, Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has purchased 30,000 tickets for football fans and supporters ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualification match scheduled for Tuesday, March 25, 2025, at Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo.

Eno has listed several distribution centers for the free tickets to Nigeria’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe.

Fans can pick up their tickets at all local radio stations, De Venus Bar and Restaurant on Stadium Road, Uyo Township Stadium, Ibom Plaza, and other previous ticket sales outlets.

The Super Eagles are currently in a challenging position in the qualifiers, with just six points from five matches, leaving them in fourth place in Group C.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe’s Warriors find themselves at the bottom of the group with three points, having yet to secure a win.

Nigeria earned their only victory of the campaign on Friday, defeating Rwanda, while Zimbabwe remains winless in their quest for World Cup qualification.

More: Punch

Tags

Leave a Comment