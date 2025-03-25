RBZ Warns Public About Fake AI Video Promoting Fraudulent Investment Platform

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe wishes to notify the public of a scam article and AI-generated video titled “The truth is coming out! Government admits it hid this Revolutionary Platform where 99 out of 100 investors are already earning more than $4,000! Now available to everyone!”

The article and video purport that CryptCandor is a legitimate investment platform offering quick returns and falsely quotes the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor and other individuals.

This misleading information has no basis and the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe urges the public to exercise extreme caution on such “get rich quick schemes”, which are often devices used by criminals to defraud unsuspecting individuals.

The public is advised to be vigilant before taking part in any such “investments” and in particular to look out for the following red flags:

1. A financial service provider who is not registered or regulated but invites investments.

2. Investment plans that primarily operate on social media platforms with little to no physical visibility in the form of permanent offices, or

3. Promises of super profits or returns that are unrealistic to achieve through known legitimate economic and financial activities.