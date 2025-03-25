RBZ Warns Public About Fake AI Video Promoting Fraudulent Investment Platform
The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has warned the public about a scam involving a fake article and video promoting a platform called CryptCandor.
In a statement, the RBZ said the scam falsely claims that this investment platform offers quick profits. It even pretends to quote the Bank’s Governor to make it seem credible. The Bank has made it clear that these claims are completely false.
The central bank is urging people to be cautious and watch out for “get rich quick schemes,” as these are often traps set by criminals to steal money from unsuspecting individuals. The statement reads:
The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe wishes to notify the public of a scam article and AI-generated video titled “The truth is coming out! Government admits it hid this Revolutionary Platform where 99 out of 100 investors are already earning more than $4,000! Now available to everyone!”
The article and video purport that CryptCandor is a legitimate investment platform offering quick returns and falsely quotes the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor and other individuals.
This misleading information has no basis and the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe urges the public to exercise extreme caution on such “get rich quick schemes”, which are often devices used by criminals to defraud unsuspecting individuals.
The public is advised to be vigilant before taking part in any such “investments” and in particular to look out for the following red flags:
1. A financial service provider who is not registered or regulated but invites investments.
2. Investment plans that primarily operate on social media platforms with little to no physical visibility in the form of permanent offices, or
3. Promises of super profits or returns that are unrealistic to achieve through known legitimate economic and financial activities.
In essence, the RBZ is advising against trusting schemes that appear too good to be true, as they are likely scams.