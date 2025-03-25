SA: One Dead, Five Arrested As Police Pounce On Armed Gang Targeting Churches

The suspects are believed to be involved in a number of incidents where churches and places of worship were robbed.

They were found in possession of unlicensed firearms and music instruments that they allegedly stole from a church in Florida.

Police crime intelligence received information about the suspects who were committing armed robberies and break-ins at places of worship around Gauteng. The information was that a group was to rob a church in Florida.

Various law enforcement agencies that include South African Police Service Counter Intelligence Head Office, Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation Tracking Team, Gauteng Tactical Response Team, Gauteng Anti-Gang Unit, Gauteng Traffic Police Air Wing, CAP Specialised Operations, Tracker Connect and Bad Boyz Security was activated to intercept the suspects.

As they were on a lookout, the team spotted a Toyota Quantum that was said to be used by the suspects driving in Sophiatown.

The suspects sped off as they were stopped by the police. A chase ensued. During the chase, the suspects started shooting at the law enforcement officers and a shootout ensued. The suspects’ car crashed into a fence.

Five suspects were arrested and one was fatally wounded. Two suspects amongst the five were wounded during the shootout and under police guard in hospital.