Schoolchildren To Contribute US$1 Each For Independence Day Celebrations In Gokwe

8 minutes ago Tue, 25 Mar 2025 09:15:35 GMT

Schoolchildren will fund the 2025 Independence Day celebrations, which will be held in Nembudziya, Gokwe North District, Midlands Province, through a once-off Civics Day, where they are required to pay no more than US$1 each.

According to a letter dated 25 March 2024, from the Gweru District Schools Inspector (DSI) addressed to the Provincial Education Director (PED) for Midlands Province, school heads are expected to deposit the money raised on Civics Day into the BSPZ account.

The DSI, T. Mahlokozera, said the funds raised will be used to purchase regalia, food, and fuel for the 205 students, 20 teachers, and 138 heads attending the Nembudziya Independence Day celebrations. Part of the letter reads:

