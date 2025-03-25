Schoolchildren To Contribute US$1 Each For Independence Day Celebrations In Gokwe
Schoolchildren will fund the 2025 Independence Day celebrations, which will be held in Nembudziya, Gokwe North District, Midlands Province, through a once-off Civics Day, where they are required to pay no more than US$1 each.
According to a letter dated 25 March 2024, from the Gweru District Schools Inspector (DSI) addressed to the Provincial Education Director (PED) for Midlands Province, school heads are expected to deposit the money raised on Civics Day into the BSPZ account.
The DSI, T. Mahlokozera, said the funds raised will be used to purchase regalia, food, and fuel for the 205 students, 20 teachers, and 138 heads attending the Nembudziya Independence Day celebrations. Part of the letter reads:
The District is requesting all schools to conduct a once-off civics in order to purchase regalia, food and fuel including unforeseen costs for the Nembudziya Independence Celebrations to be conducted on the 18th of April 2025.
The Heads are expected to deposit the civics money in the BSPZ account. The civic money must not exceed 1$ per child.
The requirement for schoolchildren to fund Independence Day celebrations is unusual, though not surprising, considering that civil servants in rural areas are asked to pay US$2 each, while villagers must contribute US$5 to fund the festivities.
Independence Day is celebrated annually on April 18, marking the country’s liberation from colonial rule in 1980.
The day is filled with vibrant parades, traditional dances, and festivities that showcase Zimbabwe’s cultural heritage.
This year’s event will be held at Mutora Business Centre. A Children’s Party will take place at Nyamuroro High School, and the Independence Gala will be held at Nembudziya Government High School on April 17.
Football enthusiasts can look forward to matches between Simba Bhora and FC Platinum at the main celebrations, while Herentals Queens and Black Rhinos will play at the Children’s Party.