Warriors Head Coach Michael Nees Impressed By Stadium Facilities In Nigeria
Warriors head coach Michael Nees has expressed satisfaction with the condition of the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, Nigeria, the venue for today’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against the Super Eagles.
The Zimbabwean national senior football team arrived in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, on Saturday to set up camp at the Ibom Icon Hotel and Golf Resort.
The Warriors held their first training session at the practice pitch of the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium on Sunday.
Speaking to journalists after their training session, Nees commended the quality of the training pitch, particularly noting its soft yet firm surface.
The German coach said the surface allows for smooth movement and a comfortable playing experience. He said:
You can see for yourself, we would be happy to have something like this in our own country, really very good and impressive. The training pitch is soft, not too hard. The stadium pitch, I expect even better.
The Warriors are still without a win in the qualifiers, having drawn three matches (against Rwanda, Nigeria, and Benin) and lost two (to South Africa and Lesotho).
South Africa currently leads Group C after five rounds of fixtures with 10 points. Benin is in second place with 8 points. Rwanda has 7 points, Nigeria has 6 points, Lesotho has 5 points, while Zimbabwe has a meagre 3 points.
More: Independent