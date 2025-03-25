Young Man Dies After Being Hit By Train In Rusape
A young man was run over by a train on Saturday morning in Rusape and died while being transported to Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital in Mutare.
According to The Manica Post, the deceased, Lyvine Mapiye, reportedly had earphones plugged into his ears and, as a result, could not hear the blaring horn of the train.
Mapiye sustained severe leg injuries and was first rushed to Rusape General Hospital. Due to the severity of the injuries, he was then transferred to Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital but sadly died along the way.
National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) confirmed the tragic incident in a statement. It reads:
The NRZ regrets to inform the public of a tragic accident in which a young man lost his life earlier today (Saturday) after he was run over by a train in Rusape.
Due to the severity of his injuries, he was referred to Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital but, unfortunately, passed on while on the way there.
We express our sincere condolences to the family of the deceased. May the Lord comfort them in this difficult moment.
Meanwhile, we urge the public to exercise extreme caution on and around railway tracks to avoid such incidents. Stay safe, stay away from railway tracks.
On Saturday, the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) raised alarm over the increasing number of accidents at level crossings.
Recent incidents include two collisions between trains and vehicles, one on March 20 and another on March 21.
In a statement, the NRZ said that on March 20, a couple was injured when their car was hit by a locomotive on the Chiredzi-Triangle road.
Then, on March 21, a vehicle failed to stop at the level crossing at Amtec in Gweru and was struck by an approaching train. Fortunately, there were no injuries.