Young Man Dies After Being Hit By Train In Rusape

5 minutes ago Tue, 25 Mar 2025 08:28:25 GMT

A young man was run over by a train on Saturday morning in Rusape and died while being transported to Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital in Mutare.

According to The Manica Post, the deceased, Lyvine Mapiye, reportedly had earphones plugged into his ears and, as a result, could not hear the blaring horn of the train.

Mapiye sustained severe leg injuries and was first rushed to Rusape General Hospital. Due to the severity of the injuries, he was then transferred to Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital but sadly died along the way.

