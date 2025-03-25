Zimbabwean Arrested For Mass Murder In South Africa

The man arrested is in the country illegally. We are still investigating how and when he entered South Africa, but it is confirmed that he is an undocumented foreigner.

He also confirmed that the suspect was found in possession of an unlicensed firearm, and several others are being questioned in connection with the mass murder.

On Saturday, four people were shot and partially burned during a confrontation between a community patroller and a group of people in Soshanguve.

Police arrived at 6 AM and discovered four bodies with gunshot wounds. Eight others were rushed to the hospital, but one later died.

Preliminary investigations suggest that around 3 AM, a group of patrollers encountered five individuals on the street, leading to the deadly altercation. The motive is still under investigation.

However, Lesufi recently revealed that the murders of the five night patrollers are believed to be linked to extortion activities.

In the area, residents pay patrollers R50 for safety, another R50 for water, and R350 for electricity. A kingpin, thought to be in jail, is suspected of orchestrating the operation.

More: IOL

Tags

Leave a Comment