Zimbabwean Arrested For Mass Murder In South Africa
A Zimbabwean national has been arrested in connection with the brutal murder of five community patrollers over the weekend at the Marry Me informal settlement in Soshanguve, Pretoria, South Africa.
South Africa’s Police Minister, Senzo Mchunu, announced the arrest during a visit to the area on Tuesday morning.
He was accompanied by his deputy, Cassel Mathale, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi, and Provincial Police Commissioner General Tommy Mthombeni. Said Mchunu:
The man arrested is in the country illegally. We are still investigating how and when he entered South Africa, but it is confirmed that he is an undocumented foreigner.
He also confirmed that the suspect was found in possession of an unlicensed firearm, and several others are being questioned in connection with the mass murder.
On Saturday, four people were shot and partially burned during a confrontation between a community patroller and a group of people in Soshanguve.
Police arrived at 6 AM and discovered four bodies with gunshot wounds. Eight others were rushed to the hospital, but one later died.
Preliminary investigations suggest that around 3 AM, a group of patrollers encountered five individuals on the street, leading to the deadly altercation. The motive is still under investigation.
However, Lesufi recently revealed that the murders of the five night patrollers are believed to be linked to extortion activities.
In the area, residents pay patrollers R50 for safety, another R50 for water, and R350 for electricity. A kingpin, thought to be in jail, is suspected of orchestrating the operation.
