Government Apologizes Over Directive For Schoolchildren To Fund Independence Day Celebrations

However, on March 26, 2025, the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education issued a statement saying schools should ignore this fundraising request, as it had not been approved.

The Ministry also said the Gweru DSI must explain their actions, as they went against established rules, and disciplinary measures will be taken if necessary. Reads the statement:

Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education Condemns Unauthorised Independence Day Levy on Pupils

The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education acknowledges the concerns raised regarding à directive for schoolchildren in Gweru District to contribute up to US$1 each toward the 2025 Independence Day celebrations. We wish to clarify the following:

1. Budget Allocation:

The Ministry has already secured adequate funding through the national budget for all Independence Day commemorations, including planned activities in Gokwe. There is no requirement for schools, learners, parents, or community members to contribute financially to these events.

2. Unauthorised Directive:

The letter issued by the Gweru District Schools Inspector (DSI) requesting such contributions is unauthorised, unwarranted, and without basis in Ministry policy. The Ministry condemns any attempt to impose financial burdens on learners or institutions for national events.

3. Accountability:

The Ministry has initiated an immediate inquiry into the matter. The official responsible for the directive will be required to provide a full explanation for their actions, which contravene established protocols. Disciplinary measures will be taken as appropriate.

4. Guidance to Schools:

All school heads, teachers, and stakeholders are instructed to disregard the directive. No payments should be solicited or collected for this purpose. Any individual or institution pressured to contribute is urged to report the matter directly to the Ministry.

5. Commitment to Transparency:

The Ministry reaffirms its dedication to equitable, inclusive, and non-exploitative practices in education. We apologise unreservedly for any anxiety caused and assure the public that safeguards are being strengthened to prevent such incidents.

Independence Day remains a moment of national unity, and we urge all citizens to participate freely in celebrations without undue financial obligations.