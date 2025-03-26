Man Arrested For Allegedly Raping Friend's Wife

Circumstances were that on Saturday around 5.30 PM, the complainant and her husband were invited to the accused person’s residence for some beer and they agreed.

At around 8 PM, the complainant, her husband, the accused person and his wife proceeded to Kuwadzana 6 (shops) for a beer binge.

On Sunday around 1 AM, they all returned to the accused person’s residence.

The complainant was drunk and was given a room to sleep by the accused person’s wife and she went to sleep.

The accused person remained in the sitting room with the complainant’s husband whilst drinking some more beer. Later, the complainant’s husband fell asleep on the sofa.

The accused person took advantage that his friend had slept, and he crept inside the room where the complainant was sleeping.