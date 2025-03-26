Man Arrested For Allegedly Raping Friend's Wife
A 42-year-old man from Marimba, Harare, was arrested for allegedly raping his friend’s wife in one of his spare bedrooms after a beer-drinking binge on Sunday.
Ernest Njazi was allegedly caught raping his friend’s wife, who is 39 years old. The victim’s husband walked in on the act and assaulted the accused. The woman claimed that she had been raped.
The spokesperson for the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) in Harare Province, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, confirmed the case to H-Metro. He said:
Circumstances were that on Saturday around 5.30 PM, the complainant and her husband were invited to the accused person’s residence for some beer and they agreed.
At around 8 PM, the complainant, her husband, the accused person and his wife proceeded to Kuwadzana 6 (shops) for a beer binge.
On Sunday around 1 AM, they all returned to the accused person’s residence.
The complainant was drunk and was given a room to sleep by the accused person’s wife and she went to sleep.
The accused person remained in the sitting room with the complainant’s husband whilst drinking some more beer. Later, the complainant’s husband fell asleep on the sofa.
The accused person took advantage that his friend had slept, and he crept inside the room where the complainant was sleeping.
It is alleged that sounds from the room awakened the complainant’s husband, who went to investigate, leading to a scuffle with the accused.
The accused’s wife and children rushed to the scene from the ensuing chaos and diffused the situation.