Man Killed By Crocodile While Panning For Gold Along Riverbank In Chinhoyi

I confirm the sad and disturbing death of a 22-year-old man who was attacked by a crocodile along Musengi River, Chinhoyi, on 24 March 2025 at around 1200 hours.

Enock Rukowa of Musengi farm was panning for gold along Musengi River with his wife, Charity Tembo (19), when he was suddenly attacked by a crocodile.

He was dragged into the river, and his wife called for help. Other villagers who were close by rushed to the scene and started attacking the crocodile with stones.

The crocodile later released the now deceased at the riverbank. He had sustained several injuries on the right side of his chest and a broken left knee.

Unfortunately, he passed on due to the injuries when villagers were trying to take him to the hospital.