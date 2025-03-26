"March 31 Protests Have Nothing To Do With Ordinary Zimbabweans"

6 minutes ago Wed, 26 Mar 2025 13:51:29 GMT

Opposition activist Linda Masarira has dismissed allegations that she is a “regime enabler” after suggesting that Zimbabweans should not be misled into supporting the 31 March protests called by war veteran Blessed “Bombshell” Geza.

Geza, who was recently expelled from ZANU PF, has been at the forefront of calling for mass protests to force President Emmerson Mnangagwa to resign, accusing him of corruption, nepotism, cronyism, and incompetence.

Masarira warned that the protests are not about the people’s suffering, but rather a factional battle within ZANU PF. She wrote on X:

Feedback