"March 31 Protests Have Nothing To Do With Ordinary Zimbabweans"
Opposition activist Linda Masarira has dismissed allegations that she is a “regime enabler” after suggesting that Zimbabweans should not be misled into supporting the 31 March protests called by war veteran Blessed “Bombshell” Geza.
Geza, who was recently expelled from ZANU PF, has been at the forefront of calling for mass protests to force President Emmerson Mnangagwa to resign, accusing him of corruption, nepotism, cronyism, and incompetence.
Masarira warned that the protests are not about the people’s suffering, but rather a factional battle within ZANU PF. She wrote on X:
It is unfortunate that every time someone calls for strategic thinking instead of blind reaction, they are accused of benefiting from the regime.
Let me make this clear once again: I am not, and have never been, a regime enabler. My commitment has always been to fighting for justice, economic freedom, and a better Zimbabwe for all, not for a political party but for the people.
Being in opposition does not mean embracing chaos or supporting reckless actions that do not lead to real change. I refuse to be used as a pawn in internal ZANU-PF power struggles.
The M31 protests are not about the people’s suffering they are a factional battle within ZANU-PF. We have seen this script before, and it does not end with freedom for Zimbabweans.
Masarira said that opposing bad governance should not mean blindly following those who manipulate genuine grievances for their own political gain. She added:
I stand with the people, and I will always fight for real solutions that bring lasting change not short-term reactions that only benefit a few individuals in political fights.
If you believe I am benefiting from the regime, show me where. My record speaks for itself. I have always stood for the people, and I will continue to do so without apology.