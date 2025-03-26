Missing Harare Taxi Driver Found Dead In Mortuary

A close relative told H-Metro that Tinashe’s body was found at the mortuary, and it seemed he had been hit by a car. Said the relative:

He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and grey jeans. He was working in Waterfalls where they noticed his absence from work.

So, they checked with his brother, and that's when they realised that he was nowhere to be found. His phone was no longer reachable, and that's when people started to panic and search for him. He used to operate a mushikashika from town to the University of Zimbabwe. He was last seen at the Rezende Parkade area, where the pirate taxis to UZ operate from, and that was that. It has since emerged that Tinashe died from head injuries after he was hit by a car along Second Street Extension.

The motorist involved in the accident reportedly stopped and contacted the police, but they were unable to identify the deceased. Said a neighbour:

He was hit by a car while crossing Second Street Extension and entering Norfolk Road. The driver then stopped trying to call the police before three cars came and hit him, dragging him. He died on the spot, and he couldn’t be identified due to the damage to his face. His brother eventually visited Parirenyatwa and identified him by his phone and clothes otherwise, his face is crushed.

The driver involved in the accident visited Parirenyatwa almost daily in an attempt to meet with the deceased’s relatives.

