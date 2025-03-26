Money Changer Followed From CBD, Shot And Stripped Of Cash And Valuables

4 minutes ago Wed, 26 Mar 2025 14:11:40 GMT

An illegal foreign currency dealer (money changer) was shot and robbed of US$5,700, BWP2,000, R1,400, and a Samsung A13 mobile phone in Luveve on Monday night.

The ZRP’s Acting Spokesperson in Bulawayo Province, Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele, confirmed the incident, which occurred around 9:30 PM.

She said the victim, a 30-year-old man from Gwabalanda, Bulawayo, who works as an illegal foreign currency dealer, was returning home from the city centre when he was accosted by the armed robber. Said Msebele:

Feedback