Money Changer Followed From CBD, Shot And Stripped Of Cash And Valuables

4 minutes agoWed, 26 Mar 2025 14:11:40 GMT
An illegal foreign currency dealer (money changer) was shot and robbed of US$5,700, BWP2,000, R1,400, and a Samsung A13 mobile phone in Luveve on Monday night.

The ZRP’s Acting Spokesperson in Bulawayo Province, Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele, confirmed the incident, which occurred around 9:30 PM.

She said the victim, a 30-year-old man from Gwabalanda, Bulawayo, who works as an illegal foreign currency dealer, was returning home from the city centre when he was accosted by the armed robber. Said Msebele:

He disembarked from a commuter omnibus at Maplanka Shops in Luveve and noticed that the suspect had also alighted at the same location.

As he walked along Intemba Road, he became suspicious when he saw the suspect appearing to talk on his mobile phone.

The victim stopped to let the suspect pass, but the man pulled out an unidentified pistol and shot him once in the stomach.

Msebele said the victim collapsed on the spot after being shot and began bleeding heavily from the wound. She added:

The suspect then searched him, took his bag containing US$5,700, BWP2,000, R1,400, and a Samsung A13 mobile phone before fleeing the scene.

A police report was filed, but the suspect has yet to be located. The victim was taken to Mpilo Hospital for treatment.

Msebele urged the public to avoid carrying large sums of money, especially at night, as it increases the risk of being targeted by criminals. 

She said people deposit large amounts of money in banks instead of keeping it on their person or at home.

