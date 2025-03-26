Resilient Warriors Hold Nigeria To A 1-1 Draw In Uyo

The Warriors were indebted to goalkeeper Washington Arubi, who kept the team in the game during Nigeria’s 20-minute sustained attack on Zimbabwe’s goal in the first half.

With just eight minutes on the clock, Arubi dived to his right to deny Victor Osimhen from a point-blank header that was headed for his right.

Two minutes later, Arubi thwarted the striker’s shot on the turn and also stopped Samuel Chukwueze’s follow-up.

The goals came in the second half, when, first, Osimhen was left unattended and nodded home the opener from the blind side.

Then, after an on-rushing Knowledge Musona, who was unmarked, crashed his effort against the underside of the crossbar, Chirewa scored from an acute angle after a clever run into the Nigerian penalty box.

It’s the second time Zimbabwe has managed to rescue a point in five days in the same competition, having staged another massive comeback, drawing 2-2 against Benin at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban last Thursday after being 2-0 down.

South Africa is now in full control of Group C after a comfortable 2-0 victory over Benin at the Félix Houphouët-Boigny Stadium in Ivory Coast on Tuesday.

Lyle Foster and Jayden Adams both found the back of the net in the second half to secure the victory, which takes Hugo Broos’ charges to 13 points from six matches.

Rwanda and Benin sit in joint second in Group C on eight points, while Nigeria has seven points. Lesotho has six points, while Zimbabwe has four points.

Teams:

Nigeria:

Stanley Nwabali; Ola Aina, William Troost Ekong, Calvin Bassey, Bright Osayi; Wilfred Ndidi, Alex Iwobi (Raphiel Onyenika 78 min) Samuel Chukwueze (Bulu Arokodale 59 min), Moses Simon; Ademola Lookman, Victor Osimehn (Victor Boniface 86 min)

Zimbabwe:

Washington Arubi, Emmanuel Jalai, Divine Lunga, Munashe Garananga, Gerald Takwara, Marshall Munetsi, Andy Rinomhota (Tawanda Maswanhise 84 min), Jordan Zemura, Khama Billiat (Prince Dube 84 min), Knowledge Musona (Terrence Dzvukamanja 62 min), Walter Musona (Tawanda Chirewa 80 min).

