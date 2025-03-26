Teachers Condemn Schools' Fundraising Directive For Independence Day
The Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) has condemned the move by authorities ordering all schools in Gweru District, Midlands Province, to hold civic days to raise funds for Independence Day celebrations.
According to a letter dated March 25, 2024, from the Gweru District Schools Inspector (DSI) addressed to the Provincial Education Director (PED) for Midlands Province, schools are expected to hold a once-off Civics Day, where learners are required to pay no more than US$1 each.
The DSI, T. Mahlokozera, said the funds raised will be used to purchase regalia, food, and fuel for the 205 students, 20 teachers, and 138 heads attending the Independence Day celebrations, which will be held in Nembudziya, Gokwe North District, Midlands Province, on April 18.
ARTUZ described the directive as unethical, illegal, and a violation of Section 75 of the Constitution, which mandates the government to provide state-funded basic education. ARTUZ said:
It is unethical and illegal for government to force schools to fund the partisan junket dedicated to the violation of the constitution. Zimbabwe’s schools are severely underfunded because of government’s neglect.
The parents are bearing the burden of funding education in violation of section 75 of the Constitution which mandates government to provide state funded basic education.
It is cruel for [President Emmerson] Mnangagwa’s government to extract from the incapacitated schools. We urge school heads to refuse to participate in this illegality. We stand ready to defend our schools from abuse.
The requirement for schoolchildren to fund Independence Day celebrations is unusual, though not surprising, considering that civil servants in rural areas are asked to pay US$2 each, while villagers must contribute US$5 to fund the festivities.
Typically, party activists write down the names of those who contribute, and every villager is therefore intimidated into parting with their money for fear of reprisals.