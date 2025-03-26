Teachers Condemn Schools' Fundraising Directive For Independence Day

8 minutes ago Wed, 26 Mar 2025 08:45:24 GMT

The Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) has condemned the move by authorities ordering all schools in Gweru District, Midlands Province, to hold civic days to raise funds for Independence Day celebrations.

According to a letter dated March 25, 2024, from the Gweru District Schools Inspector (DSI) addressed to the Provincial Education Director (PED) for Midlands Province, schools are expected to hold a once-off Civics Day, where learners are required to pay no more than US$1 each.

The DSI, T. Mahlokozera, said the funds raised will be used to purchase regalia, food, and fuel for the 205 students, 20 teachers, and 138 heads attending the Independence Day celebrations, which will be held in Nembudziya, Gokwe North District, Midlands Province, on April 18.

