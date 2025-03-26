Two Suspected Chivayo Lobola Money Robbers Appear In Court

The National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) Lancelot Mutsokoti told the court that on March 18, at around 1 AM, the pair, along with accomplices still at large, raided Alfa and Omega Farm in Marondera while armed with three rifles, two pistols, bolt cutters, machetes, and iron bars.

Mutsokoti further alleged that upon arrival, the suspects ambushed Petros Mabunhu, a security guard employed by DM Security, assaulting him with iron bars and kicking him repeatedly. They tied his hands and legs with cable ties before forcing him into the farmyard.

There, they encountered another guard, Zex Mutasa Rusike, disarming him of a shotgun without ammunition.

Rusike was similarly bound and marched to the front guardroom, where a third guard, Medic Zhakata, was also attacked and restrained.

The security guards were left under the watch of two armed accomplices while the rest of the gang broke into the main house.

Using bolt cutters, they forced entry through the burglar screen and kitchen door, eventually confronting Gerald Muteke in his bedroom.

Fearing for his life, Muteke surrendered US$18,000 in cash, a loaded Sarsilmaz pistol, and two Samsung smartphones (an S23 and an S24).

The gang then moved to Vimbai Muteke’s bedroom, where they demanded cash and the safe keys.

She handed over US$1,100, the safe key, and a Samsung Galaxy A35. Inside the main bedroom safe, the robbers took an additional US$55,000.

As the robbers continued their raid, Elphas Maruta, armed with a Lee-Enfield .303 rifle loaded with four rounds, advanced toward the house after being alerted of the robbery.

A shootout ensued, with Maruta firing two shots and the suspects firing back three shots.

The gang ultimately fled the scene with a total of US$74,600 in cash and valuables. The police later recovered stolen property worth US$3,800.

More: The Herald

Tags

Leave a Comment