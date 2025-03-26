Pindula|Search Pindula
Zimbabwe Sees 7.5% Growth In Diaspora Remittances In February

4 minutes agoWed, 26 Mar 2025 11:59:28 GMT
Diaspora remittances increased by 7.5% to US$165 million in February 2025, up from US$153.8 million in the same month last year.

According to the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) monthly statistics, Diaspora remittances now make up 17% of the country’s total foreign currency receipts. The RBZ said:

In February 2025, Zimbabwe’s Diaspora remittances grew by 7,5 percent year-on-year, totalling US$165 million, up from US$153,8 million in February 2024.

The diaspora remittances have continuously supported the economy, accounting for 17 percent of the total foreign currency receipts.

In 2024, Zimbabwe experienced a significant surge in diaspora remittances, with inflows reaching a record US$2.2 billion, representing a 22 percent increase from the US$1.8 billion recorded in 2023.

Zimbabwe has millions of citizens living and working in countries such as South Africa, the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates, following decades of economic challenges.

Diaspora remittances are a lifeline for millions of Zimbabweans back home, enabling families to cover everyday living expenses, education, healthcare, and other critical needs.

