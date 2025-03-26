Zimbabwe Sees 7.5% Growth In Diaspora Remittances In February

The diaspora remittances have continuously supported the economy, accounting for 17 percent of the total foreign currency receipts.

In 2024, Zimbabwe experienced a significant surge in diaspora remittances, with inflows reaching a record US$2.2 billion, representing a 22 percent increase from the US$1.8 billion recorded in 2023.

Zimbabwe has millions of citizens living and working in countries such as South Africa, the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates, following decades of economic challenges.

Diaspora remittances are a lifeline for millions of Zimbabweans back home, enabling families to cover everyday living expenses, education, healthcare, and other critical needs.

