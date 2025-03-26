Pindula|Search Pindula
Zimbabwe's Gold Export Earnings Rise By 8.64% In First Two Months Of 2025

5 minutes agoWed, 26 Mar 2025 09:01:13 GMT
Zimbabwe’s gold export earnings increased by 8.64 percent in the first two months of 2025, reaching US$240.1 million, according to statistics from the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ).

During the same period in 2024, the country exported gold valued at approximately US$221 million.

Gold exports for January 2025 amounted to US$123.1 million. However, February saw a slight decline, with exports totaling US$117 million.

Gold remains Zimbabwe’s largest export commodity, playing a pivotal role in generating foreign currency. In 2024, the sector generated US$2.4 billion in export revenue for the country.

Approximately 65 percent of Zimbabwe’s total gold output is produced by small-scale and artisanal miners.

