ZIMSEC Extends Registration Deadline For November 2025 Exams

However, in a statement issued on Wednesday, 26 March, ZIMSEC clarified that the mop-up and consolidation facility applies only to the November Ordinary and Advanced Level 2025 examinations.

ZIMSEC did not mention Grade 7 candidates, saying those who missed the June 2025 registration for O’ Level and A’ level should register for the November 2025 exams. Reads the statement:

ZIMSEC would like to advise all Heads of examination centres, candidates, parents and stakeholders that the Council has provided a registration mop-up and consolidation facility for the November Ordinary and Advanced Level 2025 Examinations to accommodate candidates who failed to register during the registration period. The window is open from the 31st of March 2025 to the 16th of May 2025. This facility does not apply to June 2025 candidates. Candidates who missed registration for the June Examinations should register for the November Examinations during this period.

In an earlier statement, ZIMSEC reassured repeating candidates that their Continuous Assessment Learning Activities (CALA) marks will remain valid for up to six examination cycles.

Candidates can continue re-sitting exams and use their banked CALA marks for certification if they wish.

ZIMSEC clarified that 2022 CALA marks are valid until June 2025, 2023 marks until June 2026, and 2024 marks until June 2027.

However, 2021 CALA marks have expired and can no longer be used.

