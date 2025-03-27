Amnesty International Demands Blessed Mhlanga's Immediate And Unconditional Release

Blessed Mhlanga’s detention is arbitrary and in contravention of Zimbabwe’s constitutional and international obligations to respect and uphold the right of everyone to freedom of expression and press freedom.

On 21 February, the Zimbabwe Republic Police announced they were looking for Mhlanga for allegedly violating Section 164 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.

Mhlanga voluntarily presented himself to the police on 24 February, where he was arrested and charged with “transmitting data messages that incite violence or damage to property.”

On 25 February, the Harare Magistrate Court denied him bail, and his appeal was also rejected by the High Court. His trial is set for 4 April 2025.

Mhlanga’s detention seems connected to an interview he conducted with Blessed Geza on 27 January and 11 February, where Geza criticized President Emmerson Mnangagwa and called for his resignation due to corruption and worsening economic conditions in Zimbabwe.

This isn’t the first time Mhlanga has been targeted for his journalistic work. In May 2022, he was arrested and charged with “disorderly conduct” after recording the arrest of former opposition MP Job Sikhala.

Police allegedly assaulted him, broke his phone, and arrested him even after he identified himself as a journalist. He was later acquitted.

