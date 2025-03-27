Bill Gates Says AI Will Replace Many Doctors And Teachers Within 10 Years
Microsoft co-founder and billionaire philanthropist, Bill Gates, predicts that within the next decade, AI will make humans unnecessary for most tasks, as it will provide free and accessible expertise, like medical advice and tutoring, which are currently rare and human-dependent.
Gates refers to this as the arrival of a new era of “free intelligence,” where AI-powered technologies will impact many aspects of life, including medicine, education, and virtual assistance.
Gates told comedian Jimmy Fallon during an interview on NBC’s “The Tonight Show” in February that the rapid pace of AI development is both profound and a bit scary due to its lack of upper limits.
There is an ongoing debate about AI’s effect on jobs. Some experts believe AI will improve human efficiency and create new jobs, while others, like Microsoft AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman, argue that AI will be labor-replacing, leading to massive workforce disruption.
Gates is optimistic about AI’s potential to offer breakthrough treatments for diseases, tackle climate change, and provide high-quality education to all.
He said some human jobs, like playing baseball, will likely remain untouched by AI. However, tasks like manufacturing, transportation, and agriculture could be largely automated over time.
Gates acknowledged valid concerns about AI, such as errors in top AI programmes and the spread of misinformation.
Speaking to CNBC Make It in September 2024, Gates said that if he had to start a new business from scratch, he’d launch an “AI-centric” startup. He said:
Today, somebody could raise billions of dollars for a new AI company [that’s just] a few sketch ideas. I’m encouraging young people at Microsoft, OpenAI, wherever I find them: ‘Hey, here’s the frontier.’ Because you’re taking a fresher look at this than I am, and that’s your fantastic opportunity.”
More: CNBC