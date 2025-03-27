Bill Gates Says AI Will Replace Many Doctors And Teachers Within 10 Years

4 minutes ago Thu, 27 Mar 2025 11:16:16 GMT

Microsoft co-founder and billionaire philanthropist, Bill Gates, predicts that within the next decade, AI will make humans unnecessary for most tasks, as it will provide free and accessible expertise, like medical advice and tutoring, which are currently rare and human-dependent.

Gates refers to this as the arrival of a new era of “free intelligence,” where AI-powered technologies will impact many aspects of life, including medicine, education, and virtual assistance.

Gates told comedian Jimmy Fallon during an interview on NBC’s “The Tonight Show” in February that the rapid pace of AI development is both profound and a bit scary due to its lack of upper limits.

