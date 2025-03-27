Elderly Couple Jailed For Exploiting Bank Glitch To Steal US$34,000

The remaining three years are suspended if they repay the stolen amount to the bank by June 20.

In her ruling, Bulawayo regional magistrate Dambudzo Malunga said that the court considered their advanced age, Francisca’s health problems, and their responsibility for their six-year-old grandchild, and the fact that they are first-time offenders, in reducing the sentence. She said:

You committed a very serious offence, prejudicing Stanbic Bank of a substantial sum. However, the court has tempered justice with mercy in the interest of fairness.

The Sibandas’ lawyer, Jabulani Ndubiwa of Mashayamombe and Company Attorneys, argued for a non-custodial sentence due to Francisca’s health complications and their caregiving responsibilities.

The couple’s crime was discovered during a routine audit by Stanbic Bank. The bank noticed some strange transactions in their records, which led to an investigation and the couple’s arrest.

The story started on February 5 2024, when Francisca opened a bank account at Stanbic Bank in Bulawayo.

Her daughter, Rudo, lied about Francisca working for a company in Harare to help open the account. Francisca was then given a Visa card linked to the account.

On April 5, Francisca tried to make a purchase for about US$17.95 at a store in Bulawayo, but the transaction didn’t go through.

However, due to a mistake during the bank’s process, Francisca’s account was wrongly credited with more than US$40,000 (US$40,850.86) instead of the correct amount.

Realising the mistake, the couple decided to spend the money. Between April 30 and May 1, they withdrew US$2,025 in cash from Stanbic Bank in Bulawayo and spent US$32,085.47 in South Africa.

They went on shopping trips to places like Sandton and Maboneng, known for their markets and trendy spots.

The bank later noticed the irregular transactions and reported it to the police. After investigating, the couple was arrested. In total, they stole US$34,110.47, and the money was never recovered.

