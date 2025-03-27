Geza: 16 Million Zimbabweans Deserve Better Than Suffer At The Hands Of A Few

Geza, who is wanted by the police for allegedly inciting violence and civil unrest through his public statements, appeared in a YouTube video from an undisclosed location wearing military fatigues.

In the video, he named what he referred to as “criminals around Mnangagwa” and a second group of “political criminals.”

The first list included businessmen Wicknell Chivayo, Kudakwashe Tagwirei, Scott Sakupwanya, and Mnangagwa’s wife, Auxilia. He said:

We’re people of action, you need to buy data because you will see the action we will take about these criminals. They’re not many in number, on the other hand it’s 16 million of us. Why should we suffer at the hands of a few? It’s sad what’s happening, you now even hear people saying colonial rule was better. All this is being caused by these political criminals. We’re dealing with Mnangagwa on March 31 but these criminals we’re going after them starting from now. These people think they’re very clever, but they’re going to regret. It’s they who will in the end voluntarily go to Mnangagwa and say ‘please go now, we’re suffering’.

Geza, who claims to represent a group of war veterans, said they were “very sorry that we let you down” after years of backing the ZANU PF leadership.

Geza has urged opposition leaders to join his call for action, but questions remain about his democratic credentials.

During a ZANU PF politburo meeting in Harare on Wednesday, Mnangagwa said he had enough support from “patriotic citizens to squash efforts by malcontents and rogue, delusional elements bent on disturbing our peace, unity, and harmony.”

More: ZimLive

