Kazembe Addresses The Country's Security Situation [Full Statement]

May I take this opportunity, therefore, to assure the nation and all our visitors that the country’s security services are on high alert to ensure the sustained safety and security of the public.

Zimbabweans and our visitors should, therefore, feel secure and continue engaging in their usual socio-economic pursuits.

The Zimbabwean Republic Police has made adequate deployments to guarantee an environment conducive to socio-economic development and unhindered movement of people in all parts of the country.

May I also remind the public of the need to abide by the provisions of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 24, which is categorical on the maintenance of public order.

Equally, I need not emphasize that we are all expected to remain guided by the provisions of Section 164 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act and Section 164 of the Cyber Security and Data Protection Act on offences relating to electronic communications and materials.

The relevant instruments would be invoked to deal with those who unlawfully engage in transmitting, broadcasting and distributing data messages to any person, group of persons or to the public with intent to incite acts of violence against any persons or to cause damage to any property.

May I, once again, reiterate that anyone who tries to intimidate, threaten, harass or coerce the public to engage in criminal acts will certainly face the full wrath of the law. The Commissioner General of Police will apply the law to its fullest without fear or favour.

In the same vein, I would like to encourage the peace-loving and patriotic citizenry to report anyone who incites violence and causes public despondency through the listed contact details:

Harare Emergency Response Centre Toll Free 911 or 112

Harare Operations (0242) 748836 or 777651

Harare Central Police (0242) 777777, 777592/4/6/8, 777626

Bulawayo Emergency Response Centre Toll Free 112, 911

Bulawayo Operations (0292) 273547 or 883930

National complaints desk (0242) 703631

Police General Headquarters WhatsApp 0712 800 197

The police commits and undertakes to respond to such reports without delay.

Finally, may I take this opportunity to implore Zimbabweans to continue abiding by the law to effectively contribute towards the country’s attainment of an upper-middle-income economy status by 2030.

I thank you

Kazembe Kazembe (MP)

Honorable Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage

Government of Zimbabwe

