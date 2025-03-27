Lake Kariba’s Water Levels Drop Unexpectedly

According to ZRA, on 24 March 2025, the lake level was 476.84m, and the usable live storage volume was 5.90 BCM, while usable live storage (for power generation) was at 9.12%.

In contrast, on 24 March 2024, the lake level was 477.52m, and the usable live storage volume was 9.08 BCM, while usable live storage (for power generation) was at 14.02%.

A few weeks ago, specifically on 3 March 2025, Lake Kariba had a higher water volume compared to this week, indicating that the water level has been declining after it started picking up in January.

According to ZRA, on 3 March 2025, the lake level was 476.89m, and the usable live storage volume was 6.21 BCM, with usable live storage (for power generation) at 9.60%.

Earlier this month, the Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC), a unit of ZESA Holdings, increased power generation at the Kariba South Hydropower Station to mitigate a severe electricity crisis following the shutdown of two generators at the Hwange Thermal Power Station.

Since March 4, Kariba has been generating a maximum of 485 MW, a significant increase from the 185 MW it had been producing over the past several months due to low water levels at Lake Kariba.

On February 28, 2025, ZESA announced that two units at the Hwange Thermal Power Station would shut down for maintenance.

Unit 7, one of the two new units commissioned in 2023 and generating 300 MW, will undergo maintenance from March 2 to March 29, 2025. Unit 6, an older unit producing 150 MW, will be shut down from mid-March to May.

