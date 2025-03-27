Lieutenant General Matatu Assumes Command Of The Zimbabwe National Army

Lieutenant General Matatu replaces Lieutenant General (Rtd) Anselem Nhamo Sanyatwe, who was sworn in as the new Minister of Sport, Recreation, Arts, and Culture earlier on Thursday.

On Tuesday, 25 March, President Mnangagwa retired Sanyatwe from the military and named him the new Minister of Sport, taking over from Kirsty Coventry, who recently became president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Matatu, who was previously the ZNA Chief of Staff (Administration), has climbed the ranks in the military. In 2021, he was promoted from Brigadier-General to Major-General when Lieutenant General David Sigauke became the ZNA commander.

His appointment is part of a series of leadership changes within the army. Sigauke took over from the late Lieutenant General Edzai Chimonyo, who passed away in July 2021.

Chimonyo had succeeded General Philip Valerio Sibanda in 2017, when Sibanda was appointed commander of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF).

Sibanda replaced retired General Constantino Chiwenga, who is now the Vice-President of Zimbabwe.

Matatu is a former ZPRA veteran. He attended Thekwane High School in Plumtree and trained at the Zambian Military Academy, Kohima, during the liberation struggle.

