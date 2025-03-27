Magwizi Hails Warriors' Performance In 1-1 Draw Against Nigeria

Every player fought for the badge, and this performance gives us confidence as we continue our World Cup qualification journey and preparations for Morocco 2025.

The Warriors battled back to secure a hard-earned point against Nigeria in their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier, coming from behind for the second consecutive match.

Despite the blistering heat and humidity in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, Zimbabwe showcased resilience and determination, proving they are a tough side under the guidance of German coach Michael Nees.

The game, played in front of 30,000 spectators at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium on Tuesday night, saw Nigeria take the lead with a header from their star forward Victor Osimhen in the 74th minute.

However, Zimbabwe’s fightback was not to be denied as substitute Tawanda Chirewa struck in stoppage time to level the score at 1-1, ensuring the Warriors came away with a crucial point.

Currently, South Africa leads Group C of the 2026 FIFA World Cup African qualifiers with 13 points from six matches, followed by Rwanda and Benin, who are tied on 8 points. Nigeria sits on 7 points, Lesotho has 6, while Zimbabwe remains at the bottom with 4 points.

Zimbabwe’s World Cup campaign has been a tale of mixed fortunes. Under former coach Baltemar Brito, they managed two draws against Rwanda and Nigeria.

Under Jairos Tapera, they suffered two defeats to Lesotho and South Africa.

But with Michael Nees at the helm, the Warriors have found a new spirit, drawing their last two games against Benin and Nigeria.

Tags

Leave a Comment