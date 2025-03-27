Mnangagwa Swears In Sanyatwe As Minister Of Sport

5 minutes ago Thu, 27 Mar 2025 09:07:31 GMT

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has sworn in Lieutenant General (Rtd) Anselem Nhamo Sanyatwe as the new Minister of Sport, Recreation, Arts, and Culture.

The swearing-in ceremony took place at State House in Harare on Thursday morning, March 27, with both Vice Presidents, Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi, in attendance.

Sanyatwe replaces Kirsty Coventry, who recently became the president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Feedback