Mnangagwa Swears In Sanyatwe As Minister Of Sport
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has sworn in Lieutenant General (Rtd) Anselem Nhamo Sanyatwe as the new Minister of Sport, Recreation, Arts, and Culture.
The swearing-in ceremony took place at State House in Harare on Thursday morning, March 27, with both Vice Presidents, Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi, in attendance.
Sanyatwe replaces Kirsty Coventry, who recently became the president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).
On March 25, Mnangagwa retired Sanyatwe from the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) and his role as Commander of the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA).
Mnangagwa, who is also the Commander-in-Chief of the ZDF, has not yet appointed Sanyatwe’s successor.
There are claims by some activists that Asher Walter Tapfumaneyi, a retired Brigadier General and the Deputy Director-General of the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO), could be a potential candidate.