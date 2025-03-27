Mnangagwa Warns ZANU PF Members Failure To Follow Party Line Will Have Consequences

I applaud all my fellow citizens from across the country, for their clarity, national consciousness and patriotism that continue to squash efforts by malcontents and rogue delusional elements bent on disturbing our peace, unity and harmony.

Our motherland, Zimbabwe, will forever be a constitutional democratic and sovereign nation, with all of us living in unity, peace and harmony. Vanoukura, vanoramba vachiukura, nyika ichienda mberi. (Those who bark will continue doing so while the country moves forward).

… Our Party Constitution is sacred, it is like roots and the trunk of a tree, and we the members are its branches.

As with any other revolution, those who do not toe the correct line of the revolution must fall by the wayside.

The warning comes after Blessed Geza, a former ZANU PF Central Committee member, and some war veterans called for street demonstrations on March 31 to force the ZANU PF leader to resign.

They claim Mnangagwa wants to extend his rule beyond his second term and final term, which ends in 2028, until 2030.

Geza accuses people close to Mnangagwa of stealing from the country, while most Zimbabweans continue to live in poverty.

During the ZANUPF national conference in Bulawayo last year, party members adopted “Resolution Number One” to extend President Mnangagwa’s tenure to 2030.

The rationale behind this move, as explained by Patrick Chinamasa, ZANU PF’s Secretary for Legal Affairs, is to allow Mnangagwa to complete ongoing developmental initiatives.

